‘Deal Or No Deal’ Model Madi Teeuws Flaunts Her Taut Midriff In A Sweater, With Nothing Underneath

Deal or No Deal model Madi Teeuws has wowed fans yet again with a double picture update on Instagram where she flaunted her toned midriff in a belly-bearing sweater. The fact that she appeared to be wearing nothing underneath the sweater will likely only make fans love the post even more.

In the update, Madi wore a gray oversized knit sweater in a light heather gray hue. It featured a low v-neck and was cropped just beneath her bustline to show off her toned midriff. Though it was fastened with three large brown buttons, it nonetheless was large enough to look like it still might slip off the slim stunner. It also appeared that Madi wore nothing underneath the cozy attire.

Madi completed the outfit with a pair of faded jeans that had some trendy ripped accents. The jeans were a high cut, which expertly served to emphasize her trim torso.

Madi kept the rest of her look simple, with no accessories save a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings. She kept her face bare of any makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her blond locks were styled naturally, and she casually tossed them over her shoulder in a deep side part.

In the first of the two pictures, Madi spread her arms in a sweet and playful pose as she smiled at the camera. In the second, Madi crossed her arms across her chest, clasping her hands together. Though she still offered a smile, it was a much sultrier version than the first.

The setting for the two shots was a classic sidewalk with green grass, lush trees, and a beige house in the background, and Madi wrote in her comment that she found that a change in her environment helped her find “creativity and joy.”

She then encouraged her followers to likewise try something new in order to get “reinspired.”

Fans loved the cozy shots, and awarded the blonde beauty over 15,000 likes and around 150 comments. Many of them offered compliments for the American stunner.

“Absolutely gorgeous look,” one fan raved, with a heart-eye emoji.

“Cute sweater. Cute woman as well!” seconded another, with the thumbs up, heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji.

Other users expressed thanks at Madi’s wise words.

“Some wonderful advice for staying motivated and happy,” one user added.

“This is a great message! So right,” echoed another.

This is not the first time that Madi has added an encouraging message to her Instagram snaps. Just yesterday, she talked about focusing on the important things in life. That said, fans loved that she was sure to post a sizzling crop top pic along with the caption, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.