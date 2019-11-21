Kate Middleton Pregnancy Rumors Persist After She Pulls Out Of Event At The Last Minute

Kate Middleton canceled an appearance at the last minute today, citing her children as the reason. According to a report from People, the Duchess of Cambridge was slated to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards Thursday night alongside her husband. However, shortly before the event, she pulled out despite attending a tea party for the winners earlier in the day at Kensington Palace. The official reason for missing the gala was “due to the children.” Middleton’s sudden cancellation poured fuel on the fire of rumors that she is pregnant with her and Prince William’s fourth child.

The Inquisitr reports that rumors the 37-year-old mother of three is pregnant with her fourth child have hit the headlines over the past two weeks. Supposedly the new baby came as a result of some marriage trouble for the duke and duchess, which has since gotten better. So far, Kensington Palace has not made an official announcement about the royals expecting another child, but typically such statements come well after the first trimester.

Middleton suffered extreme morning sickness with her other pregnancies, which led to her needing to be hospitalized more than once. Because of this history, the duchess’s sudden cancellation caused some people to speculate that perhaps she’s expecting and is experiencing debilitating morning sickness once again. When she was pregnant with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, she had to drop out of appearances without much notice due to being so ill.

A report from Express pointed out that in the past, whenever Middleton and William attended The Royal Variety Performance at London’s Palladium Theatre, she’s been pregnant. In 2014 and 2017, the duke and duchess attended the charity event when she was pregnant with Charlotte and Louis, respectively.

Earlier this week, the royal couple enjoyed the special evening out. Middleton shined while wearing a stunning Alexander McQueen gown and reportedly looked as svelte as ever. While they left their three children at home, both parents discussed their youngsters when they met the young actors who star in the West End musical Mary Poppins as well as a child performer from the acrobatic group Zurcaroh.

It has been a busy week filled with several outings for the duke and duchess since their return from a tour of Pakistan. The inclusion of their personal doctor on their recent trip is part of what prompted more pregnancy speculation for Middleton, as the doctor’s inclusion was unusual. For now, it seems that the public would not be surprised to hear about a fourth pregnancy by the end of the year, especially because of her last-minute cancellation today.