Teresa Giudice Says ‘Of Course’ She Would Support Daughters If They Wanted To Move To Italy For Dad Joe

The question came up during a recent episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Teresa Giudice has always put her family first. Therefore, her opinion of the hypothetical situation in which her four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Miliana, 13, Audriana, 10 — were to move to Italy for dad Joe Giudice is not any different.

In last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, per a People magazine report, when a fan called in to ask if The Real Housewives of New Jersey star were to support her children if they were to move, Teresa quickly revealed her answer.

“Yes, of course,” she replied.

When another fan called in to ask when Teresa plans to visit Joe again, she revealed it wouldn’t be for months.

“Maybe the summer,” she said. “Yeah, probably the summer.”

When Andy quizzed why it would be so long, Teresa explained that she had work until then — but the girls were planning visits over the holidays.

Teresa revealed that her four children and estranged husband had been planning to spend Thanksgiving in the Bahamas together, but Joe wouldn’t get his passport in time.

Still, “they’re definitely going [to Italy] for Christmas,” she added. As she previously told People, her daughters were excited for the trip.

“They’ve never spent Christmas in Italy before,” she told the magazine. “So that’ll be nice and different. And there’s a lot of family there too, so it’d be nice.”

As fans know, Joe served 41 months in prison for fraud, and upon his release in March 2019, spent seven months in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After his release, he’s been living in his home country of Italy as he waits for the results of his deportation appeal.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa, Gia, Gabriella, Miliana, and Audriana went to visit him in Italy in November; it was the first time Teresa had seen him in close to four years. (Teresa served 11 months in prison in 2015, also on fraud charges; Joe began his sentence following hers.) She later revealed that the family spent time in Joe’s hometown of Salerno on their trip, also visiting family on the Amalfi Coast.

In June, Teresa told Bravo Insider that she worried how much Joe would be missing from their children’s lives if he gets deported to Italy.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” she said. “He’s going to be missing out on so much. The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here.”