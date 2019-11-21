Australian Model Madi Edwards Flaunts Incredible Figure In Tight Yellow Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Madi Edwards shared a new photo to Instagram this week that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

The latest addition to the Australian model’s feed was shared on Wednesday, November 20, and was an instant hit with her 698,000 followers. In the snap, the 24-year-old stood outside in front of a rusty wall. She had both hands on her head and wore a blissful look on her face as she basked in the rays of the golden sun, noting in the caption she was “clearly enjoying” the beautiful day.

Madi’s thousands of fans seemed to be “clearly enjoying” the model herself who looked nothing short of stunning in a gorgeous yellow dress from Oh Polly that fit her like a glove.

The bright yellow fabric of her sexy ensemble boasted thin spaghetti straps and a metallic sheen that glistened underneath the natural spotlight. It was incredibly tight and hugged the blond bombshell’s killer curves in all of the right ways, perfectly defining her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Upping the ante of the babe’s look was its daringly low scoop neckline, which displayed an ample amount of cleavage that proved impossible to be ignored. Its short length was also of notice, grazing the middle of her thighs, exposing a glimpse of her lean legs.

Madi accessorized her look with a single, heart-shaped pendant necklace, as well as a small stack of bracelets and rings. Her platinum tresses were worn down in loose waves, which were parted in the middle and fell slightly in front of her face. Fortunately, her locks didn’t cover up her face completely, allowing her to show off her simple makeup look and striking natural beauty.

The new addition to the Instagram model’s feed was met with immediate praise from her thousands of fans. The photo has accrued nearly 11,000 likes within just 16 hours of going live. Dozens have flocked to the comments section to leave compliments on Madi’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“So perfect,” said another.

“Totally incredible!!” commented a third.

Madi often shows off her impressive physique on her Instagram page, often times in even skimpier looks than the one she rocked in her most recent upload. Earlier this week, the babe sent temperatures soaring when she sported a seriously NSFW set of white lingerie that included a sheer bandeau bra and lace panties. The racy ensemble also proved to be extremely popular with her fans, earning over 25,000 likes since being posted to her account.