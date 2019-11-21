‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jax Wants Nothing To Do With Nina’s Wedding

Jax is not exactly ready to watch Nina get hurt again.

General Hospital has been preempted this week due to the impeachment hearings, but it appears that the ABC soap may just be airing a new episode on Thursday that was set back by a day. The previews revealed plenty of drama coming up and one of them is a confrontation between Jasper Jacks and Nina Reeves. It looks like they will be talking about her upcoming wedding to Valentin Cassadine, but Jax doesn’t appear to be very happy about it.

According to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central, Jax will be putting Nina on the spot. Everyone has been shocked that she would stay by Valentin’s side after Lulu interrupted her previous nuptials to him last month. However, fans seem pretty sure that Nina is playing her fiance and is about to take him down soon enough. There have been plenty of hints that would lead them to believe that Nina is up to something and is about to blow Valentin’s world apart.

When the confrontation happens between Nina and Jax, he will tell her that he has no intention on attending her wedding this time. He was the one who took her away to his house while she was still in her wedding gown after the Sasha secret came out. She spent the night and at that time it seemed unlikely that she would go back to Valentin, but that is exactly what she did after Sasha told her that he was not involved at all.

Catch up on this week's #GH drama before tomorrow's all-new episode! CLICK TO WATCH: https://t.co/0TplTYXOsP — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 14, 2019

Jax seems insistent in the previews that he wants nothing to do with seeing her get hurt all over again. The look on Nina’s face reveals that she may just be pondering the whole situation. If she is deceiving Valentin, then there is a good possibility that she will confess her plan to Jax.

Valentin certainly won’t take to being played by the woman he loves. Ever since Jax came back to Port Charles, there have been rumors of a future romance between him and Nina. He has been attracted to her since day one, so this all could be a set up for that to happen soon.

Due to the ongoing impeachment hearings, today's episode of #GH will instead air tomorrow. Thank you for your patience with these interruptions. pic.twitter.com/lXHxKve2KO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 20, 2019

There is also the ongoing rumor of Willow being Nina’s biological daughter. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, actress Katelyn MacMullen, who plays the role of Willow Tait, admitted that it is a good possibility and that she loves the idea. That seems to be a little bit down the road if that should prove to be true.

There is a lot more to come on General Hospital between Jax and Nina. He may end up helping her take Valentin down eventually. It seems that many people in Port Charles want him to pay for his indiscretions.