Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Shows Off Cleavage In Lacy Emerald Green Bralette Paired With Matching Miniskirt

Instagram model Dasha Mart is flaunting her cleavage in the most recent photo series posted on the social media platform. In the shared snapshots, the Russian bombshell is rocking an emerald green bra and a matching satin miniskirt. She paired the look with strappy, high-heeled sandals and large gold hoop earrings. In each of the images, Dasha is striking a different seductive pose in what appears to be a luxury sports car. In the first, she has one knee raised and is resting the sole of one of her heels on the dashboard. The second sees her staring out of the car window, and in the third she’s looking down, drawing the viewer’s attention to her exposed decolletage.

In the caption, Dasha revealed that her outfit is from Fashion Nova. While she didn’t share the name of the design, it looks very similar to their “The Next Date Velvet Longline Bra,” which retails for $14.99.

The model’s fans shared their appreciation for her physical beauty in the comments section. Several of those comments were in Russian but her English-speaking fans chimed in as well.

“My dream car is a Ferrari with you as my copilot,” one fan wrote.

Most of the commenters focused on Dasha, however, and seemed to ignore the question in her caption.

“You’re so hot,” another infatuated admirer said.

“Dasha Mart, three Times WAUWW and looking super [fire emoji] in your outfit,” a third commented.

“Extraordinary Beauty from the top of your head to your very pretty toes!!” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

Loading...

This is hardly the first time Dasha has received these types of comments on her Instagram posts. She got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself in a skimpy red mini dress as she walked along a pier located in downtown Miami, Florida. For this series, she accessorized her outfit with a white rectangular purse. In the caption, she revealed that the dress is from Revolve but did not mention where she sourced her bag.

The post has racked up over 25,000 likes since it was first posted and close to 500 comments.

The model gets a lot of attention on her video posts as well. Her fans recently added a plethora of compliments to the comments section of a video in which she’s doing a split in a pool while wearing a barely-there black bikini. That post has been watched over 150,000 times since its upload last week.