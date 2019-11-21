Tamra Judge Weighs In After Vicki Gunvalson Confirms She Won’t Be A ‘Friend’ On ‘RHOC’ Season 15

Vicki Gunvalson is only open to a full-time return.

What does Tamra Judge think about Vicki Gunvalson‘s refusal to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in anything less than a full-time position?

During an interview at the BravoCon event in New York City, Judge reacted to Gunvalson’s comment to Andy Cohen in which she told the Real Housewives creator that she “will never ever come back” to the show in a “friend” or part-time role.

“Vicki was such a big part of the season this year that it doesn’t even feel like she wasn’t [an official Housewife],” Judge told Parade on November 18.

Although Gunvalson didn’t start production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 at the same time as her co-stars, she appeared on nearly all of the show’s episodes and was frequently in the midst of the drama between them. That said, when the 14th season was officially announced by Bravo TV in July, it was confirmed that her role was only that of a “friend,” not a “housewife.”

According to Judge, Season 14 didn’t feel any different from the past seasons of the show, all of which featured Gunvalson in a full-time role. That said, when it comes to Season 15, Judge has “faith” that her co-star and friend will be upgraded back to her “housewife” position.

“I think she is going to come back next year,” Judge said.

After Bravo TV confirmed her part-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, Gunvalson made it clear that she was completely caught off-guard by the network’s decision, and also confused at why they wouldn’t allow her to return to her full-time position. Then, while attending BravoCon over the weekend, she made it clear to Cohen that she was not at all happy with her “friend” position.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson hinted that she was considering quitting her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County on Instagram after filming the Season 14 reunion special in Los Angeles earlier this month. In the caption of a photo shared to her Instagram Stories, via OK! Magazine, Gunvalson confirmed that she was completely done with Season 14 and looking forward to the next chapter in her life as she applauded her fiancé, Steve Lodge, for his ongoing support.

“It’s a wrap. Season 14 reunion done. Now onto my new projects. Thanks @stevelodge_oc for being my rock,” she wrote.

Gunvalson was featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the series’ first 13 seasons.