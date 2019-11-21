Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Soaking Wet In Black Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram share. As those who follow the Victoria’s Secret bombshell on Instagram know, Ambrosio never shies away from flaunting her killer figure in a wide range of sexy ensembles, including bikinis from her clothing line, Gal Floripa. In the most recent share on her page, the model got soaking wet in a series of sexy photos.

In the first image in the triple-photo update, the model stood front and center on a staircase that led into the ocean. The stunner leaned her head on one hand, wearing her long brunette locks down and soaking wet. Ambrosio’s wet body sparkled in the sun while she rocked a skimpy black bikini that showed off her toned and tanned figure perfectly. She appeared to be makeup-free in the shot but still looked absolutely stunning.

In the second image in the series, the model posed at the bottom of the stairs, getting her feet wet in the ocean water. The bombshell had her picture-perfect figure on display once again, but this time she added a snorkel and goggles to her look. In the last image in the deck, Ambrosio looked totally relaxed as she floated in the ocean, extending her legs and stretching. In the caption of the image, the model mentioned how at peace she is in the water.

At the time of writing, the post had been live on Ambrosio’s page for less than an hour but had earned her a ton of attention from fans, amassing over 68,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some of the model’s followers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks absolutely stunning, while others were more specific as they raved over her bikini body. A few more social media users took to the new series of photos to tell the model that they were jealous of her trip.

“Absolutely love your costume. Where is it from?” one Instagram user asked the model.

“Absolute perfection. You are my girl crush,” another fan added, including a series of heart and flame emoji at the end of the post.

“Appreciating your beauty and time and curves of course, you beautiful woman,” a third fan gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ambrosio put on a sexy display in the same black bikini. In that series of photos, the model also looked like she was ready to go snorkeling, and it comes as no surprise that fans also gave the snapshot a ton of attention with over 197,000 likes and well over 500 comments.