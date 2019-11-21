Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Strappy Black Catsuit In Sultry Instagram Update

Emily Ratajkowski has some great news to share with the fans of her clothing brand. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur is launching a brand-new line of catsuits and has already taken to social media to showcase some of her new designs. As usual, Emily made the announcement on Instagram with a sizzling post that saw her modeling eye-catching Inamorata apparel — specifically, a sexy black catsuit that beautifully showcased her flawless figure.

The chic one-piece was a sleeveless, strappy design and boasted a plunging neckline that turned the stylish look into a sexy one. Thin straps framed the decolletage area, luring the gaze toward Emily’s perky chest. The brunette bombshell flashed quite a bit of cleavage in the figure-hugging item. To add more spice to the already hot look, she went braless under the snug catsuit, calling further attention to her shapely bust.

Emily showed off more than her buxom curves in the scorching update. The model’s jaw-dropping figure was on full display. The tight-fitting catsuit hugged her curves in all the right places, emphasizing her hourglass frame. The 27-year-old hottie completed the look with a shiny thin belt that matched the color of her attire, which accentuated her famously-taut waistline in the process. She further accessorized with sparkling jewelry, which included what appeared to be hoop earrings, a thin, delicate, bracelet, and an elegant ring on her finger.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showcased the sexy-chic look in a sultry black-and-white photo that saw her doing a little dance for the camera. Emily showed some provocative moves — the gorgeous supermodel cocked her hip to the side, in a posture that highlighted her curvy hip and slightly spread open her legs to show off her chiseled thighs. The brunette beauty was certainly feeling the rhythm and raised her hands in the air as she seemingly let the music carry her away. Her hair was swept over her face, adding to the steamy look.

In the caption of the photo, Emily pointed out that the new Inamorata catsuits were perfect for getting your dance on.

The strategy paid off in a great way, as Emily’s scores of admirers were all over the new look. Shared with fans on Wednesday, the photo was posted on the Instagram page of the Inamorata Woman brand and reeled in some serious engagement. The pic garnered over 12,000 likes overnight, in addition to 70 comments — substantially more than many of the other posts in the label’s news feed.

“Yessssss. I was hoping these were next,” one person remarked on the upcoming Inamorata catsuit line.

“Where can I buy one,” asked another.

“Need this before nye plzzz,” wrote a third Instagrammer.

“Ugh I love everything about this brand so much. Thank you @emrata,” commented a fourth fan, tagging Emily in their post.