Bombshell Abby Dowse Gets Cheeky, Flashing Backside To The Camera In Sexy Two-Piece Set

Abby Dowse is flaunting her killer figure for her army of Instagram followers in another NSFW post. Over the past few months, the stunner has been rocking bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and plenty of other scandalous outfits and luckily for her fans, she has been sharing the photos on social media. Her most recent photo she’s posted continued to impress her followers.

In the gorgeous shot, the model could be seen striking a pose at the beach, though she did not specifically tag her location in the post. Dowse faced her backside to the camera for the photo op while clad in a sexy pink and black two-piece set that left almost nothing to the imagination. The bombshell rocked a tight fitting triangle top on her upper-half and on the bottom, her booty spilled out of a tiny, matching skirt.

Also on display were her toned and tanned legs. In the snapshot, Dowse looked over her shoulder and gave a slight smile into the camera. She wore her long, blond locks down and curled while accessorizing the look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and aviator sunglasses that almost took up her entire face. Dowse completed the ensemble with a beautiful application of makeup that included blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

In the caption of the image, the model mentioned that she was at the beach, adding a heart, sun, and seashell emoji to the end of the post. The photo has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 24,000 likes and well over 500 comments. Most fans chimed in to let Dowse know that her body looked flawless while others told her to enjoy her time at the beach. A few more followers had no words and opted to comment by using emoji instead.

“Perfection always! And I love these cute pink bumble bee strips [sic],” one fan raved, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of the post.

“Great shot. You look awesome,” another gushed.

“Who’s taking these pics, I wish it was me!” a third follower wrote, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that, just a few days ago, Dowse showed off her killer figure in yet another incredibly sexy outfit. That time, she rocked a sheer white crop top without a bra and wore a pair of comfy sweatpants to complete the look. That photo also garnered a ton of attention from her fans, earning over 27,000 likes.