‘Saturday Night Live’ Thrills Fans With Big News On Instagram: Reveals December Superstar Hosts & Performers

Saturday Night Live thrilled fans with some big news on Instagram, revealing the superstar performers and hosts that will grace the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza during the month of December, as the show winds down its 2019 series of episodes.

In a sequence of photos posted to the social media site seen below, SNL revealed the dates and artists who will attempt to tickle your funny bone and soothe your soul during three big weeks of shows.

First up will be multitalented performer Jennifer Lopez, who will host the December 7 show alongside musical performer Da Baby.

Jennifer has previously hosted the show twice and performed as well, taking the stage at studio 8A on February 10, 2001, where she performed “Play” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” She also appeared on February 27, 2010, where she performed “Until it Beats No More” and “Starting Over.”

Jennifer was also a musical guest on the series on February 5, 2000, where she performed “Feelin So Good” and “Waiting for Tonight.”

On December 14, actress Scarlett Johansson will take the stage as host, joined by former One Direction singer Niall Horan as the series’ musical guest.

The Avengers star, who is engaged to Saturday Night Live head writer and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, is a member of the five-timers club of actors who have hosted the series. This will mark her sixth time as a part of the cast when she takes over hosting duties midway through the month.

Scarlett has also guest-starred on the series on three separate occasions.

Wrapping up the month of December and just in time for the holidays, Eddie Murphy will take the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time in 35 years, since he left the nighttime sketch comedy series to tackle the film world in April of 1984.

Eddie has hosted the show twice: once when he was cast member and had to stand in for his 48 Hours co-star Nick Nolte, who fell ill and could not continue his role on the show. The second time the comedian and actor hosted was eight months after he left the sketch comedy series for good, in December of 1984.

Eddie last stood on the stage during the SNL 40th anniversary show where he was feted by good friend and former cast member Chris Rock.

Sharing the stage with Eddie is the show’s musical guest, singer Lizzo, who recently swept the 2019 Grammy Award nominations with a whopping total of eight.

Fans were thrilled to learn of the updated schedule of guests and performers and noted their happiness in the photo’s comments section.

One fan noted, “Omg this gonna be a legendary December!!!!”

“EDDIE MURPHY IS A MUST WATCH,” exclaimed a second fan.

A third viewer said, “Couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Saturday Night Live returns with an all-new episode this week hosted by Will Ferrell, who will officially join the five-timers host club, with musical guest King Princess.