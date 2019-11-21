Amanda Cerny Puts Toned Body On Display In Matching Lingerie Set At Sunflower Field

Amanda Cerny’s Instagram has heated up quite a bit in the past week as the model promotes her 2020 calendar, which is available now. On Wednesday evening, Amanda took to her account to share one of her latest sultry photos, which showed her standing in a sunflower field wearing nothing but a tiny lingerie set.

The photo showed Amanda pushing her way through the green field, with bright, yellow sunflowers and a clear, blue sky visible in the background. The YouTube personality rocked a nude-colored, zebra-patterned bra with low cups that hardly contained her ample cleavage. Amanda paired the top with matching, minuscule bottoms that sat low on her waist, putting her rock-hard, tan abs on full display as well as her shapely thighs.

Amanda’s makeup look was kept natural, including darkened and shaped eyebrows, brown eye shadow, darkly contoured cheeks, pink blush, bright highlight, and pale pink lipstick. In the photo’s tags, Amanda revealed that her makeup look was created by makeup artist Anna Wagner. The Playboy Playmate’s long, brown hair was swept over her left shoulder in damp-looking waves.

The beauty leaned one hip out, showing off her hourglass figure, and pushed the sunflower stalks on her sides outward. She gave a powerful, sultry gaze into the camera.

Amanda’s caption revealed that fans have four days left to purchase her 2020 calendar.

The post proved to be incredibly popular with the actress’s fans. It garnered 1.4 million likes and nearly 4,000 comments in 17 hours since going live. Many fans left praise for Amanda’s flawless physique and promised to buy the calendar.

In one comment, a fan asked Amanda if she will be creating a calendar every year. The time is now for eager followers because the bombshell revealed that she will only release a calendar for 2020.

Many fellow celebrity faces left comments for Amanda, including Maria Corrigan, who said she was “gorgeous.”

Paris Hilton added a fire emoji, while Yanet Garcia left three heart-eyes.

“She has such an amazing physique,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous love your calendar photos Amanda keep it fierce hun,” another follower added with pink hearts.

Many other fans expressed their admiration for the stunner using various emoji.

This sultry photo of Amanda came in close second to another popular image shared on Thursday, in which she rocked a cheeky pair of black lace undies and sheer, black lace bra. The image was shot from behind, giving excited fans a great view of Amanda’s bodacious backside.