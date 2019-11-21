‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Teases Updates On Wedding Planning With Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen got engaged last year during The Bachelorette finale, and they are still going strong. Fans are anxious to hear that Becca and Garrett have thrown themselves into planning their wedding, and she recently shared some updates on where the couple stands on this front.

In a recent interview with KCTV, Becca opened up about life with Garrett. She noted that he is the first guy she has ever lived with, and she shared some fun tidbits about how that adjustment process has gone. The Bachelorette star also talked about how the couple is taking their time while taking the next steps in their relationship.

Garrett and Becca did a lot of traveling together after their finale aired. After that, as Becca notes, they took quite a bit of time to decide where to settle down together. They ended up moving to California, settling into a place outside of San Diego near where his brother and sister-in-law live.

More recently, Garrett and Becca took another big step that had been a priority for her. They got a dog together, an adorable corgi named Minno. Becca explained in this new interview that she and Garrett chose the name “Minno” by combining “Minnesota,” where she previously lived, with “Reno,” his former home.

Becca admitted that given the traveling, move, and addition of a puppy to their lives, The Bachelorette stars have not started planning a wedding yet. She said they aren’t putting any pressure on themselves to tackle this, although she does have some details already figured out.

The Bachelorette star said she doesn’t envision having a particularly traditional wedding. She wants it to be a big, fun party with tons of food trucks. Becca explained that she doesn’t anticipate having a formal, sit-down dinner. Rather, she wants games and mingling in a setting where everybody embraces a fun and laid-back vibe.

Not only has there not been a wedding date chosen, but it also doesn’t sound as if Becca and Garrett have gotten serious about choosing a location where they will tie the knot. She detailed that she does love vineyards, so she could see getting married in a setting like that. However, she knows that Garrett might prefer something different.

Garrett and Becca may not be ready to start any serious wedding planning, but they seem to be quite happy together. The Bachelorette fans will probably remain anxious to hear that the couple is ready to dive into wedding planning, but it doesn’t sound as if that is necessarily coming anytime soon.