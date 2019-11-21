Larsa Pippen Rocks Glam Look With Little Black Dress & Fishnet Heels

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram on Wednesday to flaunt her fabulous figure while wearing a little black dress and a pair of fishnet boots.

The beauty’s ensemble featured a plunging neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage. Thin shoulder straps put her shapely arms on display. The short number showed off plenty of Larsa’s toned legs. Her dress featured a lace detail around the top and bottom edges, giving the outfit a glamorous look. She paired the dress with a long-sleeved, silky black oversized shirt that fell off her shoulders. She also sported a pair of black fishnet, high-heeled boots to add a sexy look to the glam outfit.

Larsa’s makeup was flawless and featured sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes and eyeliner. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a nude color on her lips. She added a sparkly necklace for a bit of bling. Her bangs were pulled back on the top of her head while the rest of her tresses hung down in loose curls. She sported a pale pink color on her nails. She struck a pose with one leg forward as she gave the camera a serious look.

For the snap, Larsa was standing inside near a wall that had a silver starburst decoration hanging on it. A door was behind her, and it looked as though she was about to walk out the door and enjoy a night on the town.

In the caption, Larsa plugged PrettyLittleThing for her dress and Simmi shoes for the unique boots.

Her 1.8 million fans were thrilled to see the celebrity so dressed up.

“You’re so perfect!” wrote one admirer.

“You are so beautiful smoking hot,” commented a second follower.

“Love the boots,” a third fan said.

“Hot damn, you go girl!! Girl power forever,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Larsa does seem to have it going on in the girl power department. Her Instagram page is filled with posts that show her doing things that empower her sense of self. From working out in the gym to cooking in the kitchen, she seems to be able to do it all — while looking fabulous.

That being said, she is not afraid to show off her body in a variety of revealing outfits. From tiny Daisy Dukes to slinky dresses, she knows how to rock just about any look. She recently looked amazing as she flaunted her curves in a skimpy black bikini.