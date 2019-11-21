Bebe Rexha Stuns Instagram Followers In See-Through Black Mesh Bodysuit

Bebe Rexha is showing off her bombshell curves in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the pop star is standing in front of a bathroom stall while rocking a form-fitting, black bodysuit with see-through mesh panels on the chest, sleeve, and midriff areas. With her sleek blond bob parted in the middle, Bebe used a black leather choker to accessorize her look that featured a heavy horseshoe-shaped metal pendant. She’s rocking her signature makeup look in the photo: dramatic winged eyeliner in black with strong eyebrows and nude lipstick. Bebe’s also wearing a slightly longer than elbow-length, black leather glove embellished with metal rings.

The photo accumulated over 170,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments in an hour

In the caption, the “I’m a Mess” singer revealed that when the photo was taken, she wasn’t feeling as glamorous as she looked in the photo.

“(Insert sexy caption here) BUT I actually had really bad cramps and I had to pee and had 5 mins to run on stage but I still slayed this photo,” she wrote.

Her fan agreed with her in the comments.

“Yes you did,” one fan wrote. “Absolutely gorgeous.”

“YOU LOOK STUNNING (as always)” another added before including three heart-eye emoji with the comment.

“U are the most beautiful woman ever,” a third person said.

“I’m not going to lie you look fire,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

This is hardly the first time that Bebe has flaunted her curves on Instagram. In a previous photo, she’s pictured coyly looking over her shoulder at the camera as she wears a high-cut, one-piece black swimsuit that exposed an ample swath of her derriere. She paired her swimwear with dark sunglasses and a floppy straw hat.

In the caption, she confirmed that her body is all natural.

Loading...

“Wanted to give you a little real a** on your timeline today. Love you #BootyByGod #everybodyisbeautiful,” she wrote.

Over 1 million people have liked the photo since it was posted and close to 15,000 people have commented on it.

The singer has also shared photos that are a lot more explicit. In a photo she uploaded on her 30th birthday, she’s applying her makeup while wearing nothing more than a thong and doing a split in a bathroom.

“This is what 30 looks like,” she wrote in the caption. “My #BirthdaySuit Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me. Pre-show stretch and lipstick application.”

The photo has racked up 1.7 million likes on Instagram and approximately 40,000 people have commented on it