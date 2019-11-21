Hilde Osland Stuns In Sheer-Paneled Yoga Pants: ‘Gotta Love It’

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland stunned her fans on Thursday morning by posting a mega seven-picture update where she sizzled in a pretty, skintight yoga set.

The top part of the set consisted of a light mauve-colored sports bra. The front panels were cut into a triangle shape, almost like a bikini top. They were joined together by a stretchy see-through mesh fabric which could not conceal the curve of Hilde’s ample cleavage. The mesh extended up to create a halter-style neckline, and two additional straps joined at the bust to create a trendy crisscross for a final detail.

She paired it with matching yoga pants that featured a high cut that cinched at the waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure. Moreover, the skintight spandex material hugged her hips and her famously perky derriere. Down the side of the pants was another sheer mesh panel — like in the top — which exposed skin all down Hilde’s long and lean legs, much to her fans’ delight.

Hilde accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a bracelet, and wore chunky white sneakers to complete her look. She kept her makeup in a pretty peachy palette, with a slight brush of apricot eyeshadow, blush, and a touch of lip tint. Her long blond locks were styled into soft waves and cascaded down her back.

The setting was a street that boasted stunning flowering trees, and the blossoms perfectly matched Hilde’s attire — a fact the Scandinavian stunner mentioned in her caption.

In the first photo, Hilde gave the camera a side view of her fantastic figure as she attempted to tame her windswept hair. The second shot featured a front-facing pose, with Hilde running her hand through her hair while giving the camera a sweet smile.

Third and fourth pictures were full-body shots. One was a view of Hilde from behind to showcase her derriere, and the other was another side view.

Fifth and sixth featured a slightly upwards angle of the beachy beauty, one from the front and another from behind.

In the last picture, Hilde posed by cheekily looking over her shoulder.

Within under half an hour, fans already awarded the update around a whopping 14,000 likes and more than 350 comments.

Loading...

“You are incredibly beautiful. Picture perfect every time,” one fan raved.

“You just made my day,” added another, with two red hearts.

“Perfect 10,” concluded a third, with three fire emoji.

Hilde is often featured in athleisure wear and has often discussed her passion for fitness. Her killer body certainly shows the results of her hard work, and just yesterday she flaunted her taut midriff in a belly-baring crop top-and-skirt set, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.