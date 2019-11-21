David Eason Claims He ‘Wasn’t In Love’ Following Split From Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans announced that she was leaving her husband of two years on Halloween. Since then, the mom-of-three has remained relatively quiet on social media, but her estranged husband, David Eason, has been speaking out on his accounts. According to a report from In Touch Weekly, David revealed in a recent social media comment that he realized he “wasn’t in love” following the split from Jenelle.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David posted to Facebook that he was “much happier” since the breakup. He noted that some fans felt he was taking the split “so hard,” but that wasn’t the case at all. He revealed that not only was he happier, but his daughter Maryssa was happier as well. However, it was in the comments that he opened up about his recent realization. One follower remarked on David being bothered by everything, and he replied and explained his feelings.

He said that even though he was bothered by it, he wasn’t exactly heartbroken.

“I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

The couple married in 2017 and, by all accounts, they seemed to be in love. They maintained a united front over the summer after their children were removed from their care and they fought to have them returned home.

While David has opened up about how he feels, Jenelle has stayed quiet since taking to social media to announce she was leaving him. However, while her Instagram and Twitter accounts have gone silent, she has quietly returned to Facebook to post different memes. While she hasn’t specifically mentioned David, her marriage, or the split in any of her updates, fans speculate that her posts are aimed at the recent events in her life.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end,” Jenelle shared in her October 31 Instagram post, adding, “but I know thats [sic] what is best for me, and for my kids.”

She revealed that she and her son Kaiser, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and her daughter Ensley, who she and David share, had moved away from the North Carolina home they once shared. Reportedly, the former Teen Mom 2 star has moved to Tennessee where she filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband. She is also rumored to be in talks about returning to the hit MTV reality show, but there has been no indication that is currently happening.