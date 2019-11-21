Demi Lovato Rocks Faux Baby Bump On Instagram For Her ‘Will & Grace’ Role

Pop star Demi Lovato gave her 75.4 Instagram followers a glimpse into her new role as an actress as she posted a double update of her body with a faux baby bump.

Demi looked stunning in a navy polkadot dress with a vintage vibe in the first snap in the series. The neckline dipped low to reveal a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and she kept her accessories simple, adding only a pair of hoop earrings and no necklace to distract from the neckline of the dress. Demi seemed to be behind the scenes in the pic, perhaps in her trailer. In one hand she held her phone, protected by a plain black case, and with the other she cupped her faux baby bump. Demi’s makeup was flawless in the photo, accentuating her natural beauty, and her dark locks were worn in a cropped wavy style.

In the same post, Demi also shared a short video in which she showed off the bump even more. She started the video with a close-up on her stunning face, then slowly panned the camera down over her cleavage, finally settling on her large belly bump. In order to prevent her fans from completely losing their minds, Demi included two hashtags in the caption that made it clear her condition was for her role on Will & Grace.

Demi’s followers absolutely loved the update on her acting career. The post racked up over 2.5 million likes in just nine hours, including a like from The Good Place star Jameela Jamil. Many of Demi’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the picture.

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes left a comment, telling Demi “you look so dang cute in polka dots!”

“I almost had a whole heart attack,” another fan said, not able to immediately recognize that Demi wasn’t actually pregnant in real life.

“Beautiful no matter what,” wrote a third follower.

“Omg I was so shook for a moment,” a fourth stunned commenter added.

This acting gig isn’t the only new thing going on in Demi’s life. As The Inquisitr reported, the star has a new boyfriend. She has been dating Austin Wilson for a while now and the pop star recently shared a snap of the two of them on Instagram. In that picture, Demi showed her fans all of Austin’s tattoos, adding a sweet caption that confirmed her new relationship with her followers.