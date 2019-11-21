‘One Piece’ Chapter 963 Spoilers: Whitebeard Pirates Arrive In Wano, Oden Fights Edward Newgate

One Piece Chapter 963 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will mainly focus on the continuation of the flashback of Lord Kozuki Oden when he first met the other three members of the Nine Red Scabbards – Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, and Kawamatsu. It will also feature Oden fighting the strongest man in the world, Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate, in the Land of Wano.

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 963 featured the arrival of the Whitebeard Pirates in the Land of Wano. Like most pirates, Whitebeard’s group reached the Land of Wano by climbing the waterfall. Though they succeeded in reaching the mysterious country, some of Whitebeard’s crew went missing, and their ship, the Moby Dick, took huge damage that would take a week to repair.

Aside from Whitebeard, some of the known members of the Whitebeard Pirates that will be shown in One Piece Chapter 963 include Marco the Phoenix, Rakuyo, Diamond Jozu, Blenheim, and Atmos. Marco, who was only serving as an apprentice during that time, volunteered to find their missing crew, but Whitey Bay didn’t let him.

The news about the presence of the Whitebeard Pirates quickly spread in the Land of Wano. Most of the citizens panicked, worrying that the Whitebeard Pirates were planning something evil in their country. However, Oden was different. Upon hearing the news, he immediately headed to Kuri beach to meet Whitebeard and his crew. It was revealed that Oden wanted to join the Whitebeard Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 963 featured the clash between Oden and Whitebeard. On his way to meet their leader, Oden took down several members of the Whitebeard Pirates. After sensing his power, Whitebeard ordered his subordinates to step back and let him handle Oden. The fight started with Oden and Whitebeard drawing their weapons to test each other’s power.

Before he fought Whitebeard, Oden went to the Flower Capital to meet his father, Shogun Kozuki Sukiyaki. Sukiyaki, who suffered from a grave illness, was so happy to see his son grow rapidly. Unfortunately, it turned out that it was the last time that Oden would see his father alive.

One Piece Chapter 963 also revealed how Inuarashi and Nekomamushi ended up going to the Land of Wano. It was revealed that hundreds of years ago, the Mink tribe and the Kozuki Clan made an agreement that if one of them would experience hardships, they must help each other. However, when they first arrived in the Land of Wano, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi were treated by the people as monsters.

The same thing goes with Kawamatsu. He and his mother were stranded in the Land of Wano after their ship sank. Before his mother died, she told Kawamatsu that Fishmen were experiencing discrimination from normal people. Because of that, Kawamatsu spent his entire life disguised as a kappa. A few minutes before Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, and Kawamatsu were supposed to be executed, they were all saved by Oden. After that, the three of them decided to follow Oden and become members of the group popularly known as the Nine Red Scabbards.