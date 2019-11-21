Mandy Moore Shares ‘This Is Us’ Secrets & Spills Exciting News On Instagram

Mandy Moore shared This Is Us secrets and spilled exciting news on Instagram to her 4 million followers, where she revealed not only what fans can expect moving forward on the NBC series, but other surprises guaranteed to thrill her admirers.

Mandy shared an image from the fall finale of the show, where she is seen standing in character as Pearson family matriarch Rebecca in a kitchen with Sterling K. Brown, who plays her son Randall Pearson.

In a caption to the scene still, Moore revealed the secret Rebecca and Randall held between them, at least for this moment, was even harder to bear when the words both dreaded to hear were spoken out loud.

Moore called the road ahead for Rebecca “unknown” but assured fans that the fictional family and their love for one another will continue to be the bedrock of the series.

Fans of the series quickly chimed in on the photo below, sharing their feelings and reflecting on the powerful episode and Mandy’s acting on the hit NBC series.

“Your acting in this episode was astounding, oh my God,” said one fan of Moore’s in the caption to the photo below.

“Such a fantastic performance tonight!” stated a second fan on Instagram.

“Such a touching episode,” said a third admirer of Moore.

Just hours after posting that image, Moore released some big news for fans of the series, guaranteed to brighten their mood after the shock of the finale episode had worn off.

She uploaded a black and white photo of herself taken in a recording studio where Mandy told her followers that she would be going on tour to promote her new music this spring.

The actress has always been a professional singer, sharing her voice with the masses as early as the age of 16 when she first made her debut on the pop charts with the sugary tune “Candy.”

Mandy continued to explore her love of performing through episodes where her singing talents were featured on This Is Us. Rebecca’s backstory somewhat mirrors Mandy’s own as in her youth, the character of Rebecca was both a singer and songwriter.

Fans were thrilled at the exciting news of the upcoming tour and the chance to see Mandy perform in person. Many have revealed in the above photo’s comments they have already purchased tickets for selected shows in their area.

Moore posted the dates for her shows within the same 24-hour period to Instagram, noting “it just feels good to be sharing this side of me again. In its purest form. A real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.”

The Mandy Moore North American Tour begins in March 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA and zig-zags its way across the United States before concluding on May 9 in Denver, CO.

This Is Us will return from its fall hiatus in January of 2020.

⁣