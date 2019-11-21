Briana DeJesus Reveals She Feels Like A ‘Single Mom,’ Talks Lending Money To Daughter’s Father

Briana DeJesus isn’t holding back when it comes to the father of her youngest daughter. The reality show star opened up to The Hollywood Gossip about feeling like a “single mother.” She also slammed her daughter’s father and told him to “stop pretending.”

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Luis, the father of Briana DeJesus’ youngest daughter, asked to borrow $1,500 from the reality show star despite not being very involved in his daughter’s life. Now, the mom of two is admitting that she did give him the money, but opened up about both of her daughter’s fathers.

“For a long time, I feel like I’ve practically been a single mom,” Briana explained.

Devoin, the father of Briana’s oldest daughter Nova, is involved in his daughter’s life. However, Briana talked about an incident that occurred earlier in the season that she admits “violated her trust.” She admitted that she has to “be careful” with how much she trusts him, but when it comes to Luis, she explained that is a “bigger issue.”

“Luis is clearly a bigger issue. Legitimately, I look at this footage and am like — damn, what is wrong with this man? You have a kid with someone and you more or less ignore the child the majority of the time that they’re alive. You do very little other than show up a handful of times, leaving me with the bulk of the responsibility,” she vented.

Briana then talked about the incident from the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 in which Luis showed up to visit with Stella, but ultimately asked Briana for $1,500. She was upset that he hasn’t been involved in his daughter’s life financially or emotionally, but still asked to borrow money from Briana. She admitted that she is a “nice person” and that is why she gave him the money.

The mom of two has worked hard to provide for her two daughters. While she appears on the hit MTV reality show and makes money from sharing her life, Briana explained that she also works a full-time job outside the show. Not only that, she recently put her money to good use and purchased a home outright for her and her daughters as well as her mom and sister, who she also lives with.

It is clear that Briana DeJesus is doing a great job raising her girls, and in regard to Luis, she concluded her interview by saying he should “just stop pretending.”