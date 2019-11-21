Alessandra Ambrosio Dives Into The Ocean In A Skimpy Swimsuit In Showstopping Video

The former Victoria's Secret Angel is showing off her diving skills in a revealing swimsuit.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio proudly showed off her diving skills in a new video posted to her Instagram account. The sizzling shot she shared with her 10.2 million followers on November 20 showed the gorgeous 38-year-old supermodel as she leapt off the bottom of some wooden and metal steps and into the stunning crystal-clear ocean.

In the clip, which had a glistening filter on it to add a little extra sparkle, Alessandra could be seen in a skimpy, black one-piece as she made her way down the stairway toward the water before she took a big graceful leap off the side.

The fun swimsuit featured a unique fastening across her back and flashed some skin with a four-way string design that fastened in the center. It also featured a high-waisted bottom that showcased her long, lean legs.

The Brazilian supermodel cut a very sultry figure as she sashayed down the steps before she showed off even more skin as she leaned forward in the slightly booty-baring look to hit the ocean.

Alessandra had her signature long brunette hair textured and down for her day in the sunshine. The mom of two’s hair was already wet, which proved this wasn’t the first time the star had headed into the water.

After diving in, Alessandra continued to channel her inner mermaid as she seductively swam around in the blue ocean water. Though she didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, the star has previously teased on Instagram that she’s spending some downtime in the Maldives.

Her black swimwear look was taken from her own swim line, Gal Floripa, which she founded with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria. The star tagged the brand’s official account in her video. It also appeared to be the same plunging one-piece she wore in another photo shared online earlier this month.

The glistening video has been viewed more than 250,000 times in the first eight hours since she shared it online. It’s also received more than 370 comments and over 55,000 likes.

Fans took over the comments section with praise for the flawless model.

“Wow!!!” one person wrote.

Another person said, “You look amazing Ale!”

“Oh my goodness” another said with a fire and heart eye emoji, as a fourth described her as being a “beautiful mermaid” in the water clip.

Others posted several fire emoji, hearts, shocked face, and heart eye emoji in the comments section of the video.

The star is no stranger to stripping down, as Alessandra often shares glimpses of herself in swimsuits and bikinis from Gal Floripa. Earlier this month, she posted a sizzling shot of herself in a pink bikini alongside friend Serena Williams as they hit the beach together.