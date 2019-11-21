Mary J. Blige, 48, Cements Fashion Icon Status In Orange Puffa Jacket, Hoop Earrings & Bold Sunglasses

Mary J. Blige, 48, is R&B and hip-hop royalty, and her latest Instagram upload cements that status.

The “Thick of It” songstress shared two new photos of herself embracing the cold weather. Mary paired a bright orange puffa jacket with a pair of skinny jeans and white and tan lace-up boots. Underneath her half-zipped jacket, she covered up in a turtleneck. Blige rocked her shoulder-length blond hair straight and accessorized with huge gold hoop earrings and thick black-framed sunglasses. Some may say the “Be Without You” chart-topper looks “ghetto fabulous,” a trend she was known for in the 1990s.

In an interview with CBS News, Mary talked about being labeled “ghetto fabulous” and how it shaped her career at the time.

“That was something that I was happy about because it’s all I had in identity,” she said.

“You know, I didn’t know who I was. So if ghetto fabulous and keeping it real and all of that was what I was, I was cool with that… until I learned that I can be more than that,” Blige continued.

In the first photo, Mary looked fierce with her hands in her pockets while she stared off to the side. In the second, she showed off the details of the back of the jacket, which had white letters printed in capitals.

She tagged the designers she was wearing in the shot to credit the brands who helped her look super-glam.

Blige’s eye-catching jacket is from Moncler while her boots are a Christian Louboutin design. Her earrings come from her own collaboration with Simone Smith — Sister Love — which she has promoted in the past on her Instagram account.

In the span of a couple of days, her post racked up more than 131,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.1 million followers.

“Sissssss those boots Mary. Damn, I need a pair,” one user wrote.

“The coat is EVERYTHING!” another shared.

“Come on Mary! Looking 25!” a third follower insisted.

“Fly AF! I can send my address when you’re done with jacket and boots,” a fourth fan joked.

Mary is no stranger to killing it in the world of fashion. The “All That I Can Say” hitmaker posed in a nude-colored blazer-style dress paired with snake-print thigh-high boots last month and looked nothing short of amazing. The shot displayed the rose tattoo on her thigh while she wowed her Instagram followers with long blond hair. The image was taken by photographer Robert Ector and didn’t go unnoticed by her loyal fans.