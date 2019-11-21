‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Comes To Stassi Schroeder’s Defense On Instagram After Fan Insults Her Feet

Jax Taylor went off on an Instagram user.

Jax Taylor came to the defense of his ex-girlfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder, on Instagram this week.

According to a screenshot shared by Comments by Bravo on Instagram on November 20, Schroeder posted a photo of herself wearing peep-toe rhinestone shoes on her Instagram account on Wednesday as she tended to her ongoing book tour for Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook. She was promptly met with a mean message from a social media user.

“Those look like old lady feet,” the person wrote.

“I forgot I’m supposed to be photoshopping everything,” Schroeder fired back, adding, “Thanks for the reminder.”

Following Schroeder’s clap-back, Taylor — who married Brittany Cartwright in June as Schroeder served as a bridesmaid — spoke out on her behalf. He labeled the person as a “real piece of work” and slammed them for taking time out of their day to say something mean to his former girlfriend.

According to Taylor, the person’s comment was a good sign that they were insecure, before suggesting that they were a good example of what is wrong with social media. He even told the woman that she needed Jesus and that he felt bad for her.

“All this shows is that you are mad at yourself for amounting to nothing in life so you take out your pathetic existence on people who are successful,” he concluded.

After Taylor’s elaborate response was shared, the woman deleted her comment from Schroeder’s page but not before Schroeder was seen reacting to her ex-boyfriend’s statement by labeling him as her “hero.” She also pointed out the irony of the user’s statement.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Taylor and Schroeder dated for the first two seasons of the series before it was revealed that Taylor had cheated on Schroeder with numerous women, including her close friend Kristen Doute.

While Taylor and Schroeder had a troubled past, they are currently on very good terms with one another. After Schroeder served in the wedding party at Taylor and Cartwright’s June nuptials in Kentucky, fans are wondering if Taylor and Cartwright will be involved in the upcoming Italian wedding of Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, who has been spending tons of time with her throughout her book tour.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder and Clark got engaged at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles in July and are planning to tie the knot sometime next year.