Demi Moore’s Daughter, Rumer Willis, Goes Topless & Covers Herself With Hat In Racy Photo

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, shared a racy photo on Instagram late Wednesday night in which she went topless, covering herself with just a hat.

The black-and-white picture showed the actress standing against a dark wall while she faced the camera. It captured the upper portion of her body, cutting off just below her hips.

The beauty wore a black cowboy hat while holding another black hat over her chest. She also wore a pair of white panties with a wide waistband and high-cut legs. The monochrome photo put all the emphasis on Rumer’s hourglass shape, accentuating her shapely shoulders and smooth skin.

Rumer looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that featured dark brows, a light coat of mascara, and contoured cheeks. Not a strand of her hair could be seen, as it was tucked into the cowboy hat. She opted for minimum accessories, wearing only a dainty nose ring and the hat. A hint of a tattoo should be seen on her left shoulder. The camera captured her with a serious look on her face with her lips slightly parted. The minimalist nature of the shot emphasized just how much she favors her parents in her facial features.

Rumer kept the caption simple, only referencing the two hats.

Her followers raved over how stunning she looked in the snap, and some told her so.

“You look amazing Rumer!! Much love and blessings!!” wrote one excited follower.

“You are gorgeous Rumer,” a second admirer said.

Some of her followers could not help but mention how much she looked like her mother.

“I had to do a double take cause i swore this was Demi, beautiful genetics,” one fan commented.

“I swear all you girls look like your mama. Mama’s got some strong genes,” another follower wrote.

Rumer doesn’t appear to be one to flash a lot of skin on social media. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she has shared only a few revealing photos. It seems that she would rather keep it tame, sharing selfies as well as photos of her friends and family.

Speaking of family, the 31-year-old recently made headlines when she opened up about her mother’s alcoholism when she was growing up, which was detailed in Demi’s book, Inside Out. She said it was “jarring,” while her sister, Tallulah, said it was like a “monster had came.”