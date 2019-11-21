Elle Macpherson, 55, Stuns In A Barely-There Bikini In The Bahamas

Elle's proving why she's nicknamed 'The Body' in a tiny bikini.

Elle Macpherson once again proved that she’s most definitely an ageless beauty as she took to Instagram to share a sizzling snap of herself in a barely-there bikini this week. The gorgeous 55-year-old supermodel made it very clear why she’s been known by the nickname “The Body” for decades with the snap, which showed her as she rocked the tiny two-piece in the Bahamas.

The seriously hot bikini shot posted on November 19 showed the mom of two as she posed on a deck by the ocean while she put her very fit and toned body on full show for the world to see.

Elle posed with her head down and her face covered by a large brimmed sun hat with her tousled and seemingly wet hair flowing down past her shoulders.

She proved she’s definitely not afraid to show some skin as she rocked what appeared to be a leopard-print bikini that had only tiny strings that stretched across her torso. She rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms with equally skinny straps across her hips.

Her world-famous legs looked miles long as she crossed her left leg over her right and placed her hand on her booty.

The former Friends guest star and Batman & Robin actress accessorized her very skimpy bikini look with several bangles stacked up on her right wrist and had a long beaded necklace that dangled down from her neck.

In the caption of the gorgeous swimwear snap, Elle told fans that she feels “most comfortable by the sea.” She also opened up about what she does to keep her body in such incredible shape.

She shared her passion for WelleCo’s super greens as well and admitted that she’s a big fan of exercises such as walking and swimming to keep herself looking so toned. Elle also credited meditation, prayer, and drinking a lot of filtered water for her toned figure.

The supermodel also said that lymph drainage was “key” to her well-being.

Many fans shared their thoughts in the comments section as they praised her fit and toned bikini body.

“Hot stuff. Looking fantastic,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Holy hell… keep up the good work!!! I do think you’re from another planet.”

Another person described Elle as a “source of inspiration” in the comments section and added, “you are the epitome of health and wellness and extending your knowledge to others is awesome.”

The latest look at the supermodel in a bikini came shortly after she stunned in a skimpy swimsuit during a trip to the beach in several seriously hot snaps she shared to her Instagram account earlier this month.