‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Shauna’s Bond Deepens

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 22 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) has chased her husband straight into the arms of another woman. Although her intentions were to protect her daughter, She Knows Soaps reports that it will cost Brooke her marriage. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will continue to cement their bond after he gets home from a long day at the office.

Ridge will arrive home to Shauna. Of course, the former Vegas showgirl won’t be able to resist telling how much she missed him and that she wanted to see him that day. Shauna has gone out of her way to make Ridge feel as if he can trust her with anything and has always been available to listen to him.

Unlike Brooke, who cannot stand Thomas, Shauna understands why Ridge continues to stand up for his son. Ridge even moved out of Brooke’s home so that he could help Thomas repair his life. While Shauna finds that admirable, Brooke thinks that Thomas is beyond redemption.

The soap opera spoilers state that Ridge will tell Shauna about Hope getting her way with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She is officially Douglas’ mother even though he had warned Thomas not to sign the adoption papers.

He will also share that Hope had acted very strangely when he had confronted her about Thomas’ whereabouts. He had wanted to know where his son had run off to, but Hope had only blurted out, “Thomas is dead, your son is dead.” Ridge thought that Hope had been trying to hurt him with such a vindictive statement. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna and Ridge will puzzle over Hope’s weird words.

Ridge will also feel grateful that he has Shauna in his life. Not too long ago, he told Shauna that Brooke used to look at him in the same way that she does. He missed his wife’s affections and it seems as if he is noticing that Brooke is not there for him anymore.

Loading...

The Inquisitr reports things will come to a head when Thomas taunts Brooke to tell Ridge the truth. Brooke will have to make a horrifying confession. She and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had thought that Thomas had died in a vat of hydrofluoric acid. She had advised her daughter not to confess because all traces of Thomas’ demise had disappeared with the deadly chemical. Ridge will be so shocked at his wife’s admission that he will end their marriage right there and then.