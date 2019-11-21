‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Reveals Rehearsal Secrets On Instagram

Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron revealed some rehearsal set secrets in a new Instagram post, where he shared a sweet pic of himself and co-host Erin Andrews dressed down as they ready themselves for the finale of the 28th installment of the reality dance competition series.

The cute photo was taken on the ballroom floor set of the series.

Tom revealed in the caption to the image that the twosome “acts up” during rehearsals, prompting Erin to comment “act up is definitely a nice way to say it.”

In the pic, Tom is seen dressed casually, wearing a blazer over jeans and a grey button-down shirt with a coordinating tie.

Erin is sporting torn jeans, a zip-up sweatshirt with a hood, her long blonde tresses in a casual ponytail and what appears to be some sort of identification tag hanging off her hip.

“You two are cuties no matter what,” stated one Instagram user in the comments section of the laid back photo seen below.

“Wait! But isn’t the point of a DRESS rehearsal to practice and DRESS up as if it was the actual thing?” noted a second fan of the hosts.

“You always look like you are having so much fun,” said a third fan of the show and the twosome.

Tom is legendary for using off color-humor to lighten the mood during rehearsals for the series, as the show readies itself for its weekly live episode where anything could happen if it weren’t for the meticulous pre-planning that goes into the earlier rehearsal.

Some of that off-color humor can be seen in the video below.

Dancing with the Stars dress rehearsals, which typically occur on the Sunday evening prior to the Monday show, helps to curb any unforeseen incidents that might happen when the episode is broadcast.

Dancers wear their costumes as well as full hair and makeup to perform their routines, so if any adjustments need to be made to their wardrobe or hair before performing in front of millions of viewers, those can be addressed in a timely fashion.

In the clip above, it was also revealed that during dress rehearsals, stand in judges are also used in place of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli, who appear for the show’s taping day, are briefed with whatever changes have occurred before taking their seats for the live show.

It is clear that both Tom and Erin enjoy working together. Their easy banter with one another, the contestants and the professional dancers make for a joyful working experience honed after five years and 10 seasons together.

Tom Bergeron has hosted the series for the entirety of the show’s 28 seasons. Erin Andrews came on board in 2014 after competing on the show alongside pro-Maks Chmerkovskiy in season 10 of the series, where the couple came in third place.

The season finale of Dancing with the Stars will air Monday, November 25 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.