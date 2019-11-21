Victoria’s Secret’s Shanina Shaik Rocks A String Bikini At The Beach

Shanina's showing off her bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik showed off her flawless model body in a sizzling new beach shot. The gorgeous Australian beauty took to Instagram to share a showstopping selfie from her recent tropical getaway on November 20 as she posed in a black string two-piece during a walk in the ocean.

The new snap showed Shanina as she hit the beach in her fun black two-piece. The star could be seen in her black triangular bikini top which featured a fun red, yellow, and green floral design across the chest. The plunging swimwear design didn’t leave too much to the imagination as the string ties stretched around her neck and behind her back.

The 28-year-old model appeared to only wear minimal makeup for her beach day. She showed off a stripped-back look that gave her 2 million Instagram followers a good look at her glowing skin and undeniable natural beauty as she pouted her full lips and squinted her gorgeous green eyes.

She also kept her accessories to a minimum, only rocking a thin gold chain around her neck and no earrings.

The beauty had her long dark hair tied up and away from her in a ponytail with a white scrunchie. Her hair appeared to be wet following a dip in the water in her skimpy bikini look.

The snap was taken at the beach at sunset, as Shanina admitted to fans in the caption that she was a sunset kind of girl.

She didn’t reveal exactly where she snapped the tropical bikini selfie in the upload, though the star was spotted in St. Barts last week. She and several of her fellow models descended on the Caribbean island for the wedding of Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor to Johnny “Dex” Barbara.

She shared several bikini snaps from her trip, including one that showed her sunbathing in a skimpy two-piece alongside her fellow bikini-clad models Noel Berry and Hannah Ferguson.

But it’s safe to say that her followers were most definitely impressed by her latest bikini display, as the comments section was overrun with impressed messages from fans.

“You have a gorgeous body,” one fan said with a fire and three red heart emoji. Another of her followers called her “stunning!” with another three red hearts.

A third comment read, “[Gorgeous] hot and romantic” while another Instagram user commented on her flawless skin as they wrote that Shanina was “Skin goals” with a heart eye emoji.

Others left hearts and fire emoji on the post, which has received more than 28,800 likes and over 200 comments in the first 17 hours since she first shared it to the social media site.