Tarsha Whitmore Leaves Little To The Imagination In Monokini With Plunging Neckline

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore left little to the imagination when she wore a monokini that barely covered her up. She shared a photo of her posing in the racy number on Instagram Thursday.

The brunette bombshell’s swimsuit might have been a one-piece, was it was just as revealing as many bikinis she has worn in the past. The sexy ensemble featured a plunging neckline that went below her belly button. The neckline coupled with the low cut accentuated her ample chest. The front of the suit came down in a “V” shape, covering just enough Tarsha’s body to keep the photo safe for Instagram. Thin straps tied around her upper and lower abdomen kept the racy number in place. As intended, the monokini showed off plenty of skin, accentuating the model’s enviable figure.

Tarsha stood outside on a wooden stairway near a patch of trees. She posed with one hip to the side, flaunting her curvy hips and toned thighs. She leaned one elbow on the rail and rested her other hand on her hip as she looked at something off camera.

The stunner wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes and smoky eye shadow. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude color on her lush lips. Tarsha’s hair was parted on the side, and she wore it loose down her back. Her nails were painted a pale pink color. She peered over the edge of a pair of black sunglasses with a sultry pout on her face.

In the caption, she mentioned a song while plugging Beginning Boutique for the swimsuit.

Her fans seemed to love how she looked in the swimsuit. Many left fire and heart emoji in the comment section, but others couldn’t help but tell her how sexy she looked.

“You are very beautiful young lady!” one admirer wrote.

“Always perfect,” commented a second follower.

“Looking gorgeous and very sexy,” gushed a third commenter.

“Damn girl, you look stunning,” said a third fan.

When it comes to creating stunning looks, Tarsha seems to have it all figured out. She models for several fashion brands including Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing. It’s no surprise that her Instagram page is a collection of outfits that show off her sense of style as well as her incredible figure. Many of her snaps show her baring her skin in revealing bikinis — something her male followers seem to appreciate.