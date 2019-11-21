‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Ties The Knot In Fairy Tale Wedding

All of her MTV castmates were in attendance for the reality star's wedding to Chris Larangeria.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Chris Larangeria in a weekday wedding that was straight out of a fairy tale.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Angelina and Chris were married at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Wednesday, November 20.

The reality star looked stunning in a white lace gown from a bridal shop in Manalapan, New Jersey. The gown was off the shoulders, with small sleeves that framed a low sweetheart neckline. The dress had a sheer panel that was accentuated with lace which began under her breasts and ended just above her stomach. The detail carried around the gown to the back as well.

Angelina wore a long veil, also trimmed in lace to match the dress, as well as a rhinestone crown and matching jewelry. Angelina’s long dark hair was worn down, cascading down her back.

The female stars of Jersey Shore all served as gorgeous bridesmaids for the happy event.

Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi all wore champagne-colored dresses. The gowns were simple in design, with deep necklines, spaghetti straps, and pleated bottoms. All three women wore their hair down and everyone carried white bouquets.

Entertainment Tonight posted a group photo of Angelina and all her Jersey Shore co-stars, including the aforementioned cast members as well as Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Other cast members from the series that attended were Lauren Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino’s Uncle Nino and mother Paula, and Danny Merk, the owner of the Shore Store, where the roommates famously worked and lived above during the original seasons of the MTV series Jersey Shore.

Angelina posted to her Twitter account, effectively changing her status update, writing “Officially married! Angeliner and Chris!”

Angelina and Chris became engaged in January of 2018 after a year of dating. People Magazine reported that the couple knew one another for 14 years, but never became romantically involved until reconnecting at a pool party.

Angelina starred on season one of Jersey Shore in 2009 but was kicked out of the home she shared with her castmates, which included Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola by Shore Store owner Danny for not reporting to work, which was part of the condition of living in his home.

Angelina returned to the show when the cast relocated to Miami in 2010 but left once again due to conflict with her roommates.

She returned as a permanent cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

A teaser trailer for the next season of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will debut in 2020, will feature Angelina’s wedding planning and showed the cast celebrating her bachelorette party in New Orleans earlier this month.