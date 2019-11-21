Janet Jackson Sparks A Huge Smile In Loose-Fitted Jumpsuit During Australian Tour

Janet Jackson just wrapped up her tour Down Under in Australia and New Zealand and shared a number of shots of herself on stage on Instagram from the shows.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker stunned in a black short-sleeved loose-fitted jumpsuit that would have let the icon move around in comfortably on stage. The garment had little jewels embroidered on the top half while she rocked a sparkly long-sleeved T-shirt underneath which gave the outfit that extra sparkle. Jackson paired the look with a thin belt and sported her dark curly locks down and curly. She had a head mic attached to her head which she is known for having for a lot of her performances.

In three separate uploads, Janet shared photos where she flashed her signature smile while on stage. In one of her captions, she thanked Australia and New Zealand for showing her love, as well as the “RnB Fridays, Live 2019” organizers for having her.

In a matter of hours, her posts racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, proving to be popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“I love you SO MUCH queen! I’ve loved you for as long as I can remember. Thank you for never stopping and inspiring us all,” one user wrote.

“Omg, you look like a baby doll I love you so much,” another shared.

“You look so good,” a third fan remarked.

“Janet I had a bad year until I saw you at the concert!!! You made my whole year!! Thank you and I love you much,” a fourth follower commented.

Jackson performed alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon for “RnB Fridays Live 2019” and served as a headliner for each date.

While she was Down Under, Janet shared a lot of content of herself in between the shows and treated fans to what she was up to.

She currently is in Honolulu, Hawaii, performing her final concerts of the decade.

Five hours ago, the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” chart-topper posted a boomerang on Instagram of herself in rehearsals with her dancers ahead of the first show there.

Jackson will perform a total of three shows at the Blaisdell Arena in Hawaii and announced that Ana Vee will be her support act. Earlier this month, Janet shared a mini video clip of herself singing one of Ana’s songs, “HAWAI’I,” and fans at the time suggested she should be her opening act.