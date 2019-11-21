Lori Loughlin’s ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Says There’s ‘A Hole In The Whole Season’ Without Aunt Becky

Andrea Barber says Loughlin 'should've been there' for the 'Fuller House' finale.

Lori Loughlin was missed by her co-stars during the taping of the final season of Fuller House. The 55-year-old actress, who played Aunt Becky Katsopolis on the Netflix sitcom, is currently embroiled in legal woes related to her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. But her longtime co-star Andrea Barber still thinks she should have been part of the show’s series finale.

Barber, who plays Tanner family friend Kimmy Gibbler on the Full House spinoff, told People that Loughlin is one of the “kindest” people she knows and that she will always be like family to her. Barber added that Loughlin’s presence was greatly missed during the filming of Fuller House’s fifth and final season, especially as the tight-knit cast wrapped the series’ finale last week.

“It was really sad, and we could feel her absence,” Barber said of Loughlin. “It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should’ve been there, and I’m sorry that she wasn’t.”

While there has been no word on how her character’s absence will be explained in the final season, Loughlin’s absence from the Fuller House finale has been noticeable as the supersized cast has been posting photos from the final day of taping and the show’s wrap party.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Loughlin’s TV husband John Stamos posted a slideshow of photos as he said goodbye to Fuller House, and he made sure to include multiple photos with Loughlin in them.

Loughlin has not publicly spoken about her role in Fuller House since her arrest in the college scandal last month. But just as the cast misses her, she misses them. An insider told ET Online that the actress was absolutely devastated by the cancellation of the Netflix series and the fact that she couldn’t say goodbye to the show with her co-stars, some of whom she worked with for more than 30 years.

“The cancellation of the show felt like another blow but she just couldn’t take part in anything to do with her TV family right now,” the source told ET of Loughlin’s absence from the Fuller House finale last week. “The cast is so compassionate towards Lori and feel terrible for her. They felt their final wrap party was not the same without her.”

All of the questions about Loughlin’s beloved Aunt Becky character will be answered soon. The fifth and final season of Fuller House premieres December 6 on Netflix.