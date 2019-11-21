Halsey On Being Snubbed At The Grammy Awards & BTS Deserving Many Nominations

The 2020 Grammy Awards nominations were announced and it seems Halsey was one of the stars who was snubbed, per Music News.

The “New Americana” songstress took to Twitter to express to fans that her fans shouldn’t be annoyed even though she’s a little sad about it.

“My fans… please do not waste your anger or frustration. I see a lot of you are upset. of course, I’m sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it. you’re here. I’m here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record-breaking song… congrats to the nominees. so much great music nominated this year. [I] Definitely see a lot of my friends and colleagues missing from the nom lists, but the music speaks! this is how it goes every year, right?” she said in a long tweet.

She continued by explaining that she felt BTS deserved a lot of nominations and felt that they didn’t get recognized because the U.S. is so far behind on the whole K-pop movement.

Earlier this year, Halsey collaborated with the South Korean boyband on the track “Boy with Luv.” According to Billboard, the single became the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours of its release.

Halsey congratulated Billie Eilish who earned herself six nominations — Record of the Year; Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her No. 1 single “bad guy;” Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?; and Best New Artist.

At the age of 17, Eilish is the youngest star to have four nominations in the top categories.

The leader of the pack this year is Lizzo with an expressive eight nominations. The “Good as Hell” chart-topper has had a huge 2019 and has dominated the airwaves. On November 20, it was announced that she is up for Record of the Year; Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts;” Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe); Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome;” Best R&B Performance for “Exactly How I Feel” with Gucci Mane; and Best New Artist.

Halsey might not be winning a Grammy Award next year but she is no stranger to winning trophies at other award ceremonies. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Without Me” hitmaker won Best Pop at the MTV Europe Music Awards earlier this month. She also performed her latest single, “Graveyard,” on the night which is taken from her upcoming album, Manic.