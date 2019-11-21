‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, November 20: Brooke Tells Ridge Of Thomas’ Indecent Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 19 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at Forrester Creations. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) briefed her on the current encryption software. He also offered to help his ex-wife interview his replacement when the time came. The two bantered about him leaving but he assured Steffy that he would just be a call away if she needed him. Steffy told him that she would miss working with him.

Soon, they talked about Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) who was now Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother. Steffy couldn’t believe that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had actually signed the adoption papers. Liam felt that Hope was the only person who exerted any kind of influence over Thomas. Steffy felt that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was also a powerful figure in Thomas’ life.

Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) and Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) entered the office to talk about the hydrofluoric acid. They reported that the acid had been neutralized and removed from the site. Steffy was glad that no one had been hurt by the chemical. Steffy ordered him to leave and Liam teased, “Yes, Boss.”

Later, Steffy received a call from Ridge. The dressmaker wanted to know if she had heard from Thomas. She said that she had not but informed him that the acid had been removed from the site.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy tells Liam that she’s worried about Thomas. pic.twitter.com/vb5Te6STd6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 19, 2019

At the Logan estate, Hope had just blurted out that Thomas was dead to Ridge. The dressmaker was confused and wanted to know if she was trying to hurt him by saying such an awful thing. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) jumped into the conversation. She clarified Hope meant that Thomas was dead to her.

Ridge told Hope what Thomas had done to her was unforgivable and that he was sorry for his son’s misdeeds. Hope admitted that she had tried to use Thomas’ feelings for her to manipulate him into signing the adoption papers. Brooke quickly jumped in before Hope could say anything more. She told Ridge that Thomas was willing to exchange custody of Douglas for a night of physical intimacy with Hope.

Loading...

Ridge was shocked and couldn’t believe what his son was capable of. He called Steffy who relayed that the acid was off the premises. After the call, Ridge wanted confirmation from Hope that what her mother had said was true. Ridge shared his thoughts with Hope and Brooke and said that he thought that Thomas was missing because he was ashamed of his actions.