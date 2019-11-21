‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings: Carter Doles Out Legal Advice To Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings for the week of November 25 reveal that two fan-favorites will return. Now that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has come back from the dead, so to speak, there will be huge legal repercussions. And who better to deal with them than Forrester Creations’ own legal eagle?

Monday, November 25

Henry Joseph Samiri returns as Douglas Forrester, per Highlight Hollywood.

Douglas will return to the small screen as Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) son. The little boy is unaware of all the drama surrounding his father’s supposed death. In fact, he did not even know that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had believed that she had accidentally killed the designer.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope and Douglas will share a blissful moment as mother and son. Hope is now officially Douglas’ mother and the little boy is relishing the time that he spends with her.

Hope will tuck the little boy into bed and lie beside him on the covers. Both Douglas and Hope will enjoy their bond as they dream about the future. When Douglas lost his own mother, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), he and Hope became very attached to each other. It was his heartfelt desire that she should become his mother. And now that Thomas signed the adoption papers, Douglas could not be any happier.

Monday, November 26

Lawrence Saint-Victor reprises his role as Carter Walton.

Carter doesn’t only officiate wedding ceremonies for the employees of Forrester Creations. He is also the company’s legal adviser and doles out advice to those who seek him out.

According to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Ridge will make a beeline for Carter’s office. He needs some of the legal eagle’s input before making some final decisions.

On Friday, November 22’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge’s entire life will change. The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will tell Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), “This is over, it’s time.”

The dressmaker will call it quits on his marriage. Thomas will force Brooke to confess about his fall and how she tried to cover it up. Ridge will be so disgusted with his wife, and the fact that she tried to hide his son’s supposed death, that he will end the marriage.

Even though Brooke will beg Ridge not to leave her, the dressmaker has already made up his mind. The soap opera spoilers state that he will go to Carter and ask him for some advice regarding an annulment or divorce.

While he’s there, he may even mention the fact that Hope had Thomas sign adoption papers. Ridge may also want to know if the document is binding and legal.