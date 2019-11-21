Britney Spears Wears Super Low-Rise Jeans, Does Snake Dance Beside Boyfriend Sam Asghari In Instagram Video

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and tight denim pants for a date night with Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears brought back one of her most iconic looks for her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday night, the “Toxic” singer shared a video of the outfit that she rocked for a night out with her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari. Her ensemble included a pair of pants with a dangerously low waistband.

In the caption of her post, Britney, 37, revealed that she and Sam, 25, were headed out for dinner. Sam was using a phone to film a selfie video of the two of them in front of a mirror. His girlfriend was rocking a pair of tight, super low-rise jeans in a dark wash. They were similar to the style of pants that Britney helped popularize early on in her career. She paired them with a cropped peasant blouse featuring a yellow floral print, short puffy sleeves, a smocked bodice, and a small ruffle on the bottom hem.

Britney Spears wore her blond layered tresses down in glamorous waves that tumbled down to her bust. For her beauty look, she sported a sultry smoky eye and a dark pink lip.

Sam Asghari, who is also a model and actor, rocked a shiny black athletic jacket and a pair of snug light wash jeans for their date night. He had a serious expression on his face while he was filming himself and his girlfriend, and he was standing still. However, Britney was being silly. She was positioned slightly behind her boyfriend and appeared to be looking as his phone as she wiggled her torso and shoulders from side-to-side. According to the caption of Britney’s post, she was doing the “snake” dance.

Britney Spears’ short dancing video wasn’t nearly as long as some of the other Instagram videos that she has entertained her fans with, which include a video of the pop star showing off some of her gymnastic skills. However, her fans still rewarded it with over 87,000 likes in the span of an hour.

Sam Asghari responded to his girlfriend’s post with a comment that seemed to reference her fit physique.

“Do you workout?” he wrote.

Britney’s fans also had plenty to say about her mini performance and her look, with one of them writing that her snake dance had an “I’m a Slave 4 U” vibe. Britney famously performed the song with a live snake during the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Queen of snake charming!” read one response to Britney’s post.

Others praised the singer’s throwback sartorial choice.

“Still rockin’ the low rise!!! Not many can pull this off…” wrote another fan.

“No one does the belly shirts quite like Britney,” a third remarked.

“Love how she still wears the ultra-low rose early 2000s jeans,” commented a fourth admirer.