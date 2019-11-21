WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns’ Possible Opponent At ‘WrestleMania 36’ Teased In New Report

Although it appears that WWE has been keeping Roman Reigns away from the main-event championship picture for some time, a new report suggests that the company has a major match in store for him at WrestleMania 36 in April. Specifically, these rumors hint that “The Big Dog” might be facing the current reigning Universal Champion — “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

According to a WrestlingNews.co report published on Wednesday, Reigns’ current Friday Night SmackDown feud against “King” Baron Corbin is a “placeholder” that should give the multi-titled former Shield member something to do until the new year begins. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, this storyline recently received a lot of criticism from fans due to a segment where Corbin introduced a dog mascot to make fun of Reigns. The rivalry, however, is expected to be settled at WWE’s final pay-per-view of the year — TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs — on December 15.

As for WWE’s plans for Reigns at WrestleMania 36, the outlet pointed out that Wyatt is one of the wrestlers being considered as a potential opponent for the four-time world champion. It isn’t clear, however, whether the Universal Championship currently being held by Wyatt will be on the line in the rumored match.

Regarding the reason why Reigns might be in line for a major match at next year’s WrestleMania, WrestlingNews.co wrote that WWE owner Vince McMahon still sees the 34-year-old as the “face of the company.” The publication added that the next few months should see the once-polarizing Reigns return to the top of the card, especially since he is now getting positive crowd reactions consistent with his babyface alignment.

WrestleMania Travel Packages are available NOW! Don't miss out on everything WrestleMania has to offer. Get the ultimate fan experience here: https://t.co/ruOOsCE5xD pic.twitter.com/TZKUCEVkIE — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2019

Loading...

“The feeling on Reigns is that he’s gone long enough without being shoved in the fan’s face and that he is no longer seeing the fan backlash that Seth Rollins is getting right now or the backlash that John Cena was getting for most of his babyface run,” WrestlingNews.co wrote.

As it won’t be more than four months before WrestleMania 36 takes place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, it’s possible that WWE’s plans for multiple wrestlers will change at some point prior to the event. That might be the case with Reigns, who was previously rumored to be due for a match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the “Show of Shows.” While the aforementioned title was once the top belt on SmackDown, it has since moved with Lesnar to Monday Night Raw, with the WWE Championship moving to the blue brand after Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins for the title at Crown Jewel on October 31, per Bleacher Report.