NBA Rumors: Lakers Among Three Teams Interested In Jamal Crawford, Per ‘Heavy’

A new report suggests that the Los Angeles Lakers are one of three teams that might be considering veteran combo guard Jamal Crawford as a potential free-agent signing.

In a report published earlier this week, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Heavy wrote that the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers are all reportedly interested in Crawford, who turned 39-years-old earlier this year and has recently expressed a desire to continue playing in the NBA despite his advanced age. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner has career averages of 14.6 points and 3.4 assists per game in 19 seasons. He came off the bench last year for the Phoenix Suns, averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 assists in a campaign where he once scored 50 points in a single game.

Talking about the chances of the Lakers landing Crawford, Robinson cited comments made by Anthony Davis earlier this month, where the former All-NBA big man told him that the veteran guard is an “instant scorer” who’d be a good fit wearing the purple and gold for Los Angeles. The Lakers are presently on top of the Western Conference with a 12-2 record and, per Silver Screen and Roll, do not have an available spot on their 15-man roster.

“If we’re looking for a scorer, he’s definitely on that list,” Davis was further quoted as saying.

“He can score at will. He knows the game, very crafty with the ball, so if we’re looking for a scorer, then he’s definitely a guy I can see us going after.”

Best available veteran to help a team right now? ???? Look no further than @JCrossover. #TheBounce pic.twitter.com/F85XVahN9O — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) November 19, 2019

In addition to the Lakers, Robinson mentioned the Clippers and 76ers as possible suitors for Crawford, pointing out that both Los Angeles teams are “waiting to see what happens” with another tried-and-tested veteran — Memphis Grizzlies wingman Andre Iguodala — who has frequently been rumored to be on his way out of the team via trade or buyout.

As quoted by Robinson, Crawford recently admitted that it felt “weird” for him to start the 2019-20 season as a free agent, thus marking the first time in his career he wasn’t signed on opening day. He did, however, say that he’s going to remain patient while also preparing himself for the possibility that an NBA team will sign him to a contract at some point this season.

“So, like you said, I’ll be ready. I’m always ready and in shape; it’s just the matter finding the situation that will have me, and it will benefit both parties,” he concluded.