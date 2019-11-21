Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jill Loses It On Colin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 22, bring significant doubts for Devon as he worries that he did the wrong thing. Plus, Jill finds Colin, and she gets a surprise, and Amanda gives Nate some hope.

Devon (Bryton James) senses trouble, according to SheKnows Soaps. Devon feels confident that he’s been conned. His biggest question now is whether Cane (Daniel Goddard) was in on it or not. No matter what, Devon believes he erroneously gave away most of his inheritance from his grandmother, Katherine Chancellor. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is there for Devon, though, and she reminds him of all the beautiful things they have to be thankful for with Thanksgiving coming so soon. It’s been a tough year for Devon with losing Neil (Kristoff St. John) so quickly on the heels of losing Hilary (Mishael Morgan), but certainly, Devon still has plenty of blessings to count.

Meanwhile, in the Maldives, Jill (Jess Walton) makes a stunning discovery. She finds Colin (Tristan Rogers) waiting for her at the hotel, which makes her furious. Jill and Colin have a long history with each other, and even though Jill knows for sure that her ex-husband is a con man, they still have feelings for each other. At least Jill has feelings for Colin. Throughout all the years, Colin has shown that he really only loves himself and money, which is why Jill finally left him not that long ago. Now, they have a reconnection, and even though Colin works to convince her that the new will pages really were Katherine’s wishes, it seems incredibly unlikely that Colin is telling the truth. If Colin is lying, it will surely be difficult for Jill when all the details finally come out.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) lets down her guard with Nate (Sean Dominic). Nate is on cloud nine after learning that he can continue practicing medicine. Now that his hearing is over, ostensibly, Amanda can leave Genoa City. However, Nate has other ideas about it, and he suggests that perhaps he and Amanda have a connection that goes beyond their professional relationship as well as friendship. Amanda isn’t so sure, though. Plus, there’s the whole awkwardness of Devon’s possible reaction to Nate dating the woman how looks just like Hilary. Ultimately, though, Amanda is clearly hiding some things about her past, which doesn’t seem like a great situation for Nate considering his recent breakup with Abby (Melissa Ordway) as well as losing is fiance a few years ago.