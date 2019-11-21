‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Off New Buzz Cut In Cleavage-Baring Bralette To Promote New Magazine

Rachel Cook is showing off a new, drastic hairstyle in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the model starts off in the shadows which obscure her head and face. But as she moves into the light, fans are able to see that she’s cut off most of her previously slightly past shoulder-length dark brown hair. The super-short cut draws one’s attention to her high cheekbones and piercing blue eyes as she poses in a cleavage-accentuating white bralette.

In the comments, several of Rachel’s fans seemed to approve of the big change. Some of those supportive comments came from fellow models.

“Yaaaas, love it! Serious props” wrote Sarah Underwood, a former Playboy Playmate of the Year who has 9.2 million followers on Instagram.

But her non-famous followers chimed in too.

“You look to so hot with the new look slayyy,” another fan wrote.

“Omg, you cut your hair, I like your long hair but you still looking amazing even with this new style,” a third fan commented.

“Shaved head and still unbelievably beautiful!” a fourth person wrote.

Rachel didn’t talk about her hair in the caption of the post, so her motivation for cutting it all off is still unclear.

Instead, she used the caption to encourage her fans to support her new project, WTVR Magazine, a digital media publication that she’s created with a team of collaborators. In her Instagram stories, she thanked the team for the work that they put into the project but she didn’t mention her new buzz cut.

The magazine’s website indicates that it will feature artfully NSFW photos of Rachel. In one of her Instagram stories, she said that the images will be uncensored. The mag’s tagline — “It’s Whatever We Want”– could be an indication that she doesn’t want it to be centered around a particular aesthetic, so each issue may just reflect whatever’s inspiring her at the time.

Photos of Rachel currently dominate the project’s branding on the website and Instagram but there are other models in the first issue as well. One post on the magazine’s Instagram page reveals that Rachel will be using it as an outlet for her photography skills as she shot one of the models in the first issue.

“The magazine is live, you guys, finally the day has come,” she said in one of the Instagram stories on WTVR Magazine’s page. “You guys are going to f***ing love it.”