Kim Kardashian Wears Rollers In Her Hair & Still Manages To Look Gorgeous In New Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram earlier today to promote another one of her upcoming projects, and she looked absolutely stunning. As those who follow the reality star on social media know, Kardashian is always hustling and promoting one of her countless business ventures on the platform. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the mother-of-four promoted KKW X MARIO Artist & Muse collection, which launches on Friday.

In the gorgeous new photo, Kardashian was posing with her makeup artist and friend, Mario Dedivanovic. The black-haired beauty looked straight into the camera for the photo op with a serious look on her face. It appeared as though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was getting ready in the shot as she rocked a head full of rollers in her hair but still managed to look flawless.

The bombshell also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and lipstick while Dedivanovic held a makeup brush to her cheek. For her look, Kardashian went casual in a gray robe. Like his counterpart, Dedivanovic also wore a serious look on his face while looking straight into the camera and putting the makeup on his friend and business partner. In the caption of the photo, Kim told fans that she cannot wait for this new collection to drop.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the reality star a ton of attention from her loyal fans. In less than an hour of the post being shared, it’s already racked up over 82,000 likes, in addition to 300-plus comments. While some fans took to the photo to let Kardashian know that she looks stunning, countless others expressed their excitement for the new collection. A few more fans simply chimed in using flame and heart emoji.

“Can’t wait to buy it all Kim,” one of the reality star’s fans commented on the photo, adding a kissy-face emoji to the post.

“Congrats Gorgeous. You both look hot,” a second Instagram user wrote with a flame emoji.

“I love KKW collection, keep them coming Kin, you’re doing great sweetie!” another raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kim has had something else on her mind other than makeup — trying to make her hubby Kanye West a happy man. According to the report, the beauty has been trying to tone down her outfits and dress a little more conservatively to make her husband happy, which is why she has been wearing more turtlenecks and high-waisted pants in recent weeks. In part, West’s newfound love for Christianity has seemingly made him convince his wife to tone it down.