‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nick Protects His Family

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, November 20, brings Nick visiting Simon Black in jail to threaten him against harming Chelsea and Connor. Plus, Billy quits Jabot, and Theo accepts Ashley’s job offer.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) confronted Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) about a possible backdoor in the security system that Phyllis designed for The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) showed up, and neither Phyllis nor Abby was happy to see her. Chelsea apologized to her partners, and she noted that Connor (Judah Mackey) is paying the price for the situation. Abby told Chelsea to take the rest of the day off. Then, Abby told Phyllis that Chelsea’s mistake wasn’t on purpose, but that Phyllis is doing something on purpose to sabotage the hotel. Abby tried to fire Phyllis, but Phyllis told Abby that she can’t be fired. After Phyllis left, Abby texted Chance (Donny Boaz) to thank him for helping save things at The Grand Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) visited Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) in jail. Nick threatened Simon with the full power of the Newmans should he ever try to harm Chelsea or Connor again. Simon insisted that he is finished with Chelsea. After Nick left, Simon talked to his lawyer and offered information on Colin Atkinson (Tristan Rogers). Later, at his house, Nick told Chelsea that Simon is no longer a threat. They discussed the trust issues that Chelsea’s failure to be honest caused. Chelsea said she wants things to return to normal for them. Nick admitted that he’s angry and scared. Then, Chelsea got a call from Connor, and Nick told her to see her son. Nick went to Society, and Phyllis joined him for a drink.

At the Abbotts, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) talked about their book and how it’s nearly finished. Then, Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up. He joked a bit with Traci about whatever stories might appear about him in the book. When Traci left, Billy told Jack that he is resigning from Jabot effective immediately. Once Billy convinced Jack that he hadn’t made a rash decision, Jack was happy and supportive of his brother’s unexpected resignation. Billy left, and Jack told Traci the news that their brother quit Jabot. Then, Jack got a text about Theo (Tyler Johnson) taking Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) job offer.

Billy went to see Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Enterprises, and he told her that a weight had been lifted. They decided to celebrate Billy’s new life change.