Arkansas Woman Claims Hunter Biden Fathered Her Child, DNA Test Confirms ‘With Scientific Certainty’

Hunter Biden previously denied having a relationship with the woman, but in the wake of the DNA test, is not expected to contest the claim.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, may have been in his fair share of headlines over the past few months as he related to President Donald Trump‘s impeachment inquiry, but on Wednesday. it was revealed that he has been confirmed as the father of an Arkansas woman’s child, according to court filings.

According to Fox News, one of the immediate concerns from the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, was the matter of protecting her child’s identity and protecting the child physically — even requesting in the court documents that the child should be entitled to protection from the U.S. Secret Service, given that the child’s father is the son of a front-runner in the 2020 presidential election and a former vice president.

Roberts also requested that the unidentified child be known as “Baby Doe” in filed court documents so as to not reveal the child’s identity to the public, citing privacy and security fears.

Clinton Lancaster, Roberts’ attorney, cited the need for Secret Service protection because Joe Biden, the child’s paternal grandfather, “is considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020.”

“Baby Doe’s paternity could put the child and those close to the child at risk of harm for the same reasons the Biden family is protected by the United States Secret Service,” the Independence County, Arkansas court filings read.

A local newspaper report from October revealed that Hunter Biden finally agreed to take a paternity test after initially denying that he was the father of the child in July. That was after Roberts filed a paternity suit in May, in which she claimed that “Baby Doe” was born “as a result of that relationship.”

According to Buzzfeed, Lancaster made it clear in the court documents that Roberts has no intention of letting the news get in the way of Joe Biden’s political campaign for the presidency.

“She really does not want this to be a media spectacle,” Lancaster said.

“She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father.”

NEW???????? DNA testing shows Hunter Biden is the father of a child in Arkansas. Lunden Roberts of Independence County, Arkansas is asking that Biden pay child support, provide health insurance, and equally divide the costs of health-related expenses. pic.twitter.com/QA7mJIlfTD — Kelly O'Neill (@kellyoneillTV) November 20, 2019

According to the court documents on Wednesday, Hunter Biden “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.” If the two parties come to a peaceful resolution before a scheduled court hearing in December, the hearing may be canceled.

Hunter Biden currently has three children from his first wife, Kathleen Biden, with whom he separated in 2017.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hunter Biden was near the top of a Republican wish-list of witnesses they wanted to have testify during the televised impeachment inquiry testimonies. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff promptly denied the request at the time.