Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gams In A Sexy Short Shorts & Tank Top Ensemble

Larsa Pippen showed up on Wednesday to model for her 1.8 million Instagram fans and followers. For the shot, the attractive Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Kim Kardashian’s good friend was dressed to impress in an outfit by the trendy brand, Pretty Little Thing.

The black two-piece tank and short shorts set allowed viewers to take in Larsa’s gorgeous gams while the skintight tank top featured a low, scooped neckline that allowed her enviable cleavage to be fully on view. The bottom half of her sensational sartorial statement resembled the look of a crocodile but was most likely made of some sort of synthetic material.

Over the top of the ensemble, Larsa rocked a fuzzy, knee-length brown coat that seemed to have been made out of the same fabric manufacturers use to create teddy bears. The style of the outer garment was akin to a beltless trench, with three large buttons down the front, big pockets on each side, and wide lapels.

The 45-year-old television personality and model had her feet planted firmly into a pair of short black boots, also from Pretty Little Thing. In addition, her striking accessories included a pair of oversized shades and a two-tiered silver-and-diamond necklace. Her honey-blond hair was parted down the middle and worn down in loose curls that gathered around her neck, hitting the top of her comfy coat.

As she posed, Larsa stood next to a burgundy-colored, four-wheel-drive vehicle featuring raised shocks to handle offroad experiences. This luxurious means of transport had been parked on a lovely tree-lined suburban street.

Within two hours of Larsa’s Instagram post going live on November 20, her ardent social media fans and followers showed up to applaud the star’s efforts via their numerous comments. Many simply included a number of emoji, from flames and kissy-faces to red hearts and red rosebuds. Others wrote words to express how they felt about the beauty’s latest upload.

“Larsa back at it again,” said one follower, who added a heart-faced emoji to the comment.

Loading...

“So gorgeous and beautiful love,” remarked a second admirer, who added two blue heart emoji, two heart-faced emoji, two diamond emoji, and two flame emoji.

“Nice. Awesome. U a beautiful woman,” stated a third fan.

“Ready to raid your closet. keep these fire fits coming,” suggested a fourth Instagram user, who added three fire emoji and one kissy-face emoji.

Like on Wednesday, Larsa often models outdoors. However, sometimes she shows off her beautiful home. In fact, earlier this week, the star’s Instagram fans and followers were invited into her kitchen as she cooked up a mouthwatering pre-Thanksgiving feast.