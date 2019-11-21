Lady Gaga Posts Cute Throwback Video To Celebrate ‘A Star Is Born’ Grammy Nominations

Lady Gaga is celebrating the A Star Is Born soundtrack’s Grammy nominations on Instagram via a throwback video she posted on her page on Wednesday. In the shared clip, the singer is rocking a curve-hugging little black dress that features cutouts on the shoulders and neckline as she joyfully screams alongside Ben Rice, a co-producer and sound engineer on the album. Gaga wore her hair up in a high bun in the video and accessorized her look with delicate layered necklaces, chunky gold hoop earrings, and sheer black stockings.

“I am overwhelmed with joy that our work on A Star Is Born continues to be recognized over a year after it was released,” she wrote in the caption. “THANK U @recordingacademy for the 3 Grammy nominations today!!”

The “Shallow” singer went on to add that she felt the same jubilation on hearing about the nominations as she did last year when they finished the soundtrack which is the moment that’s captured in the video.

The clip has so far been viewed more than 1 million times since it was posted. In the comments, Gaga’s fans, collectively known as The Little Monsters, congratulated her on the nominations.

“So proud of you all,” one Instagram user wrote.

But some of them thought that she should have received even more recognition from the Recording Academy. More than one fan insisted that Gaga should have been nominated for the ceremony’s most prestigious award.

“Sorry, but u deserved Album of the Year,” one fan wrote.

“Justice for A Star Is Born AOTY,” another added.

“ASIB deserves this and so much more, and so u do,” a fourth person added before including three heart-emoji to their comment.

Loading...

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the A Star Is Born soundtrack has been nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media for “I’ll Never Love Again,” Best Compilation Soundtrack, and Song Of The Year for “Always Remember Us This Way.”

The soundtrack album was not eligible for the Grammys this year. However, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s breakaway hit from the album, “Shallow,” won two categories at the ceremony: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. It lost in two other categories: Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year. Gaga has won nine Grammy Awards over her entire career.

“Shallow” also earned Lady Gaga her first Academy Award as she and her co-writers took home golden statuettes for Best Original Song.