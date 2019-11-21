Texas Daycare Worker Writes A Cruel Note To A Mom Telling Her To Put Her 5-Year-Old On A Diet

A Texas daycare worker's mean note quickly went viral.

Francesca Easdon, a mother from Texas, recently sent her 5-year-old son Kyler to school with a freshly packed lunchbox and a sweet handwritten note so he would know she was thinking about him. What she allegedly received in return was a shockingly mean note from a daycare worker that ultimately became a viral news story and caused her to pull her son out of the school, according to Pix11.

Easdon trusted the staff at Rocking Horse Day Care in Kingwood, Texas to take care of her son but as she claims, she was ultimately betrayed in a particularly disturbing way. She ended up sharing her experience online and gained feedback from strangers around the nation.

This story started with a note Easdon wrote for her son. At only 5-years-old, Easdon was not able to read fully on his own, so his mother intended the note to be read by a staff member.

“Please tell (my son) that his mommy loves him so much and I’m thinking about him. Thank You!,” the note read with a smiley face.

While the note seemed perfectly sweet and innocent, it came home in Kyler’s lunchbox with an unsettling response. The words “No! Put him on a diet and go away!” were written on the note in big, dark letters.

Unsurprisingly, Easdon was confused and horrified by the note and quickly reported her concerns to the school. She was later informed than an employee had admitted to writing the cruel note and was swiftly fired. However, she still believes that the school should have done something more to make up for this disturbing incident, she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

In the post, Easdon related that she had been in the process of introducing healthier options into her child’s meals. She had not expected such a lack of support from his school staff.

“For the record, I feel that Kyler is absolutely perfect the way he is, I’m just helping him make healthier choices. Instead of his school being supportive I am in absolute shock at what happened,” Easdon explained in her post.

Easdon went on to claim that because of this incident, she decided to pull Kyler out of that school and send him to a new, more expensive facility. While she was worried about the cost, she knew anything would be better than continuing to allow her son to go to his old school.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this particular facility has not been the only daycare center to come under fire recently. In March, a Missouri daycare fell under scrutiny after a staff member was caught on video surveillance careless throwing a toddler.