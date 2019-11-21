Kylie Jenner’s BFF Heather Sanders Stuns On Instagram With Her Latest Selfie

Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Heather Sanders, recently posted a photo on her personal Instagram page.

The YouTuber and Instagram influencer looked absolutely stunning in her latest selfie, which she shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. In the photo, Sanders is seen looking intensely at the camera as she is rocking a glamorous look. She is wearing a sparkly black top in the photo, which shows off her cleavage to her Instagram followers. The top has thin straps on both sides of her shoulders and reveals her glowing skin.

Sanders decided to add even more glam to her look with her hair and makeup. In the photo, her hair is styled in a sleek, half-up, half-down hairdo. The top half of her hair is completely pulled away from her face, allowing her fans to see her makeup. In the post, Sanders tagged Styles by Synphony as her hairstylist.

As for makeup, Sanders went with a dark theme to match her top. The influencer is seen looking intensely at the camera while wearing a makeup look that was created by celebrity artist Alexander Echeverri. Sanders is wearing a smoky eye makeup look that consists of dark eyeshadow, black eyeliner on her top lid, dramatic faux eyelashes, foundation, blush, and highlighter. To finish off the look, Sanders is seen wearing a brown lip gloss. She has also had her eyebrows done, and credited Los Angeles eyebrow stylist Giselle Soto for the look.

For her accessories, Sanders opted to keep it simple. The influencer decided to wear a silver choker, which fit loosely around her neck. Sanders also decided to add diamond-studded earrings to finish off the sexy look.

At the time of writing, the photo of Sanders received more than 40,000 likes. She also received more than 600 comments under her post.

“Wow girl you are gorgeous!!” one follower exclaimed, followed by heart-eye emoji.

“HOT FIRE,” another follower wrote.

“How can someone be this perfect?” one fan asked.

“Yesssss for the perfect liner!” another fan said.

Loading...

Sanders is no stranger to posting a fabulous Instagram look. In addition to making headlines as a part of Jenner’s inner circle and being mistaken for Jordyn Woods, the mother of two has established herself as a beauty influencer. Her YouTube channel, which consists of beauty and style tips, as well as moments with her family, currently sits at 106,000 subscribers. Sanders is also the owner of Sorella Boutique, which currently has a strong following on Instagram, with more than 800,000 followers.