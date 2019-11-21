Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Sizzles In Tight White Top And Black Jumpsuit

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a triple Instagram update of her latest Fashion Nova outfit that had her followers drooling.

In the first snap in the series, Sara stood in front of a worn stairway lined with wooden beams. Though her surroundings were rustic, she looked pristine in a chic black and white outfit. Sara rocked a low-cut white long-sleeved top with ribbed details that clung to her curves, and showed off a tantalizing hint of cleavage. Some ruched details near the bust drew even more attention to her ample assets. She paired the top with a high-waisted black jumpsuit that had a zipper up the front, and suspenders that stretched around her bust and over her shoulders.

Sara finished off the look with a cap, and left the other accessories behind for this particular shot. Her dark hair was loose and blowing slightly in the wind.

The second shot that Sara shared was taken from further away, and showcased the insane natural beauty of her surroundings. She didn’t give her exact location, just that she was back in Washington. She finished off the update with a close-up shot, where she stood in front of a large tree. Sara stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive shot that had her followers drooling. She made sure to tell her fans exactly what her outfit was called, so they could pick up their own from Fashion Nova if they liked the look.

The blond bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stylish look, and the post racked up over 75,600 likes within just seven hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble, and on Sara’s dangerous curves.

“How do you keep yourself so fit?” one follower asked, wanting to know the secrets behind Sara’s incredible physique.

“Yaaassss the coast has remarkable beauty, just like you!! #queenofwashington,” another fan added.

One fan simply said “you are the most beautiful woman on the planet.”

“How is it possible to be so hot and adorable at the same time,” another fan commented.

Sara has been mixing up her posts lately, sharing snaps from all over the place. Just yesterday, the blond beauty shared an Instagram update with several snaps from her time in Tulum, Mexico. As she normally does, she took several snaps that flaunted her curves, as well as shots that highlighted the natural beauty surrounding her.