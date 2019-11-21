Draya Michele Flaunts Her Cleavage On Instagram In A White Curve-Hugging Dress

Draya Michele recently attended the American Influencer Awards and decided to show off her look on her Instagram page.

The reality star posted a photo for her 7.7 million followers to see on Tuesday, November 19. In the photo, Draya is standing on the pink carpet at the awards ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. In the photo Draya shared, her fans were able to see the influencer’s stunning dress from Oh Polly. The spaghetti-strapped dress shows off Draya’s cleavage as she is seen standing straight and looking at the camera. The dress also has two puffy sleeves that stop in the middle of her arms. The dress is cut short, stopping at the top half of Draya’s thighs.

To complement Draya’s simple yet sexy look, she also decided to style her hair and makeup in a minimal way. The Basketball Wives alum styled her dark hair in a bun, which was placed behind her head. Her face is visible in the photo, as it is styled in a center part in the photo. For her makeup, Draya is rocking foundation, winged eyeliner, and highlighter on her face. She is also wearing a brown matte lipstick, which seems to be finished off with a lip gloss. Her eyebrows are also lightly filled in for the Instagram snapshot.

As far as accessories, Draya opted not to go to extremes on the night of the awards show. She is seen in the photo wearing silver hoops with white decorative balls throughout them. She isn’t wearing any other accessories in the photo, but the nude nail polish on her acrylic nails is also on full display.

At the time of writing, the photo of Draya received more than 60,000 likes. The photo also received more than 300 comments under Draya’s post.

“Love the look,” one follower wrote.

“Very beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

Loading...

“WHY YOU JUST COME IN THE INSTAGRAM EVERY TIME TO F SH*T UP?” another fan asked.

“Continue being Great… so beautiful,” said another fan.

According to Style and Society, Draya was one of the many beauty and fashion influencers who was invited to the 2nd annual awards show on Monday, November 18. The designer and social media influencer was joined by many notable people in the industry, including Kim Kardashian West, Tyra Banks, Mario Dedivanovic, Becca Tilley, Jeremy Scott, and Gigi Gorgeous. The ceremony was hosted by famed influencers and YouTubers Kandee Johnson and Patrick Starr.